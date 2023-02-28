HamberMenu
Pipe burst: supply to be restored by Wednesday evening

February 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The repair work on the burst pipe along Palarivattom-Vytilla road will be completed by Wednesday afternoon, and supply will be restored by evening, Kerala Water Authority (KWA) sources have said.

District Collector Renu Raj visited the site to oversee the maintenance work. Steps are under way to remove the burst pipe and replace it with a new one.

Precautionary measures have been taken to avoid further water leakage in the area. Water tankers will be deployed under the aegis of the Kochi Corporation to distribute drinking water in the event of any shortage. Based on the situation, further measures such as a control room will be set up to coordinate the distribution of water.

The district administration has asked the KWA to restore the road that was damaged in the pipe burst. Besides, directions have also been issued to officials to identify old pipes that are not properly maintained and take corrective measures.

