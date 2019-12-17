Pipe burst leaves Maradu without water

Areas under Maradu Municipality went without water on Monday as a 90 mm PVC distribution pipeline broke when work by Harbour Engineering department was being carried out in Kundanoor.
According to Kerala Water Authority officials, since the work of repairing the pipe burst took precedence and it took a long time to carry it out because of its depth of over 2 metres, the water supply had to be stopped for the whole day. The scheduled work on maintenance of the 200 mm pipeline on the highway that was earlier planned for Tuesday will now be taken up another day. There will be full supply of water on Tuesday in the municipal area, the officials said.
