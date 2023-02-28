Pipe burst inundates shops in Kochi

February 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

When Laiju set out for an errand on his two-wheeler on Tuesday morning, he had noticed water seeping out from beneath the road near Pallippady Junction along the Palarivattom-Vyttila road.

As he watched on, the pressure and volume of water jetting out kept on increasing prompting him to run in search of the division councillor. “But there was no time as water followed by mud started getting pumped out through the crack on the road. It swept inside our graphic design shop just a few metres away. We could just about save our system, but water laid to waste stickers worth around ₹30,000,” said Laiju.

The crack on the road soon developed into a big crater as copious water started getting pumped out leaving the road and the immediate neighbourhood inundated as if in torrential rain.

“I was on my way to open my shop when I found the area flooded, and water had swept inside the shop. Sacks of rice, wheat, and tea kept on the floor were drenched and wasted,” said Shihab who has been running a wholesale rice shop in the area for the past 15 years. His estimated loss was pegged at around ₹3 lakh.

“Even during the 2018 deluge or on the day of the torrential rain that hit the city last year did our shops got inundated. It happened so fast that we were left with hardly any response time,” said Ajmal while helping to move the sacks of rice from Shiyab’s shop.

Councillors George Nanatt and Sakeer Thammanam of Karanakkodam and Thammanam divisions respectively urged the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to pay compensation to the affected shop owners. The rice shop was the worst hit, and it is only fair that the owner be compensated, said Sakeer.

Families residing on LPS Road, a bylane in the immediate neighbourhood of the pipe burst, were surprised as they looked on in surprise as water streamed in on a hot sunny morning. “I was surprised to find puddles of water outside my house though it is at some distance away from the pipe burst,” said a local resident.

As the KWA plugged the water leakage and water dried up, it looked more like a coastal area after being hit by sea erosion.

Traffic was another casualty as unsuspecting motorists were met with impromptu road blockades diverting traffic through narrow bylanes. “We have put up blockades at both ends of the affected area and diverted traffic through bylanes. It may affect traffic till the time the stretch is repaired and opened up. But then there is no other alternative,” said the Palarivattom police.