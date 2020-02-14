Pioneering intelligence mining to counter threats

Ever since it turned operational, the Kochi Cyberdome has mined technical intelligence, identifying 50 to 60 serious potential threats a month with First Information Reports registered in some of them, said Vijay Sakhare, Inspector General and District Police Chief (Kochi City).

He added that intelligence collected went beyond the jurisdictional areas of the City Police and was shared with the authorities concerned, including those outside the State. “The amount of actionable evidence has gone up since the Cyberdome started functioning, and it will continue to soar as we fine-tune our operations,” Mr. Sakhare observed.

Patrolling

The Cyberdome, which now looks into six major areas — extremism, drug and human trafficking on the Internet, paedophilia, economic offences, and fake news — is geared up to expand patrolling much wider as the situation demands. Besides, it also looks into matters of local, State, national and international importance. Research and development to keep pace with technological advances is another focal area.

“The idea is to turn it into an umbrella organisation for enhancing greater cybersecurity for citizens with the participation of stakeholders. Earlier, we knew the unlawful activities on the Internet but could do little, while now we are able to identify and neutralise those threats with our partners,” Mr. Sakhare said.

Officials associated with the Cyberdome said the operations had detected among other things a penchant for sharing fake news among Malayalis. “Online fraudsters also seem to have gone beyond the conventional theft of One Time Passwords (OTPs) by ringing up gullible online users. They have now started directly accessing messages of service providers sharing OTPs by befriending their targets and getting them to install vulnerable apps, giving fraudsters unhindered access to their smartphones,” said an official.

Cyberdome sources said while anyone using a smartphone remained a potential target of cyber fraudsters, those in the 15 to 40 age group were found to be more vulnerable, while those aged above were more prone to frauds like OTP thefts.