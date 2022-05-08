Pineapple farmers in Ernakulam district rue low production as prices rule high

30% drop in production of 'A' grade fruits this season, they say

Pineapple farmers are ruing a drop in production of 'A' grade fruits this season even as prices have gone up to about ₹30 a kg for the ripe ones and demand in North Indian markets, including Delhi, is high during the severe summer. Though the summer months usually witnessed a drop in the production of 'A' grade fruits, the shortage was a little more visible at present, said Jose Varghese, a pineapple farmer and merchant in Vazhakkulam.

Farmer Baby John said the price of both ripe and green 'A' grade fruit had gone up to ₹30 a kg. An 'A' grade fruit weights a kg or more and is in great demand in upcountry markets. Mr. John said there was about 30% drop in production of 'A' grade fruits this season largely because of the seasonal variations as well as the fact that the pineapple farmers were not taken good care of during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the farmers wanted to appeal to the Union government to include the fruit in the list of farm products under the 'Agri Udaan' scheme. The Calicut airport had been selected under the Agri Udaan scheme for export of agricultural products and the inclusion of pineapple in the list of the products would help the farmers, he added. Mr. John said the cultivation of pineapple had spread in at least 1,000 acres in areas like Thamarassery, Koodaranji, and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district and in some areas of Malappuram district.

Jose Perumpallykunnel, another farmer and trader, said there had been a scarcity of 'A' grade fruit in the market. He said the lower grade fruit was not much in demand in the local market.

It is estimated that around 18,000 hectares are under pineapple cultivation in the State. According to Agriculture department estimates, there are over 5,300 hectares under cultivation in Ernakulam district with about 8,571 tonnes of production.