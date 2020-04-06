‘Pineapple challenge’ generates 50-tonne order in two days

The ‘Pineapple Challenge’ launched by the Association of Agricultural Officers of Kerala, Kochi, and Pineapple Farmers’ Association to help hapless farmers sell harvested and ready-to-be-harvested fruits in the middle of the 21-day lockdown has generated orders for 50 tonnes of the fruit over Sunday and Monday.

“Orders are expected to climb, thanks to the wide publicity, there is tremendous response from the public,” said an Agriculture Department official on Monday. The challenge had appealed to residents’ associations, traders, voluntary bodies and other groups to place orders for the best quality pineapple at ₹20 a kg. Minimum order should be 100 kg. “Fruits will be delivered on Tuesday and Wednesday and payment is on delivery,” said the official.

“The WhatsApp-based group has been receiving orders from early hours of Sunday and there is so much the combine of people are able to do for the farming community as a whole,” said the official.

He said that one of the advantages was that the WhatApp group had now generated a data base for possible future use. It could be possible now to identify groups that could participate in such efforts.

Procurement

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that Agro Fruit Processing Company, Vazhakkulam, had resumed pineapple procurement. The company procured 50 tonnes of the fruit on Monday and would continue to procure about 30 tonnes of pineapple each during the coming days.

Procurement by the agro processing company was in addition to the 25 tonnes purchased by Horticorp on a daily basis from farmers in Vazhakkulam and other areas where the fruit was grown, said a statement issued by the Agriculture Department.