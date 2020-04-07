Kochi

Pineapple challenge being extended

The Department of Agriculture has decided to extend the ‘pineapple challenge’ floated last week jointly by the Association of Agricultural Officers in Ernakulam district and Pineapple Farmers Association to other districts in a bid to help farmers across the State to sell the fruits that have been harvested during the 21-day lockdown.

A statement from the Public Relations Department said that the pineapple challenge, initially launched on Saturday, had seen the sale of 51 tonnes of pineapple in the district. Orders had been received even from outside the district, said the statement.

The best quality fruits were offered at ₹20 a kg with the condition that a minimum of 100 kg would be ordered by any group or individual. Residential associations, traders and the general public had come forward to place orders, making the challenge a success. Now it is being thrown open to buyers in other districts.

Phone: 497182792, 9495922256, 9895691687, 999582 0686, 9995369935.

