Pindimana panchayat secretary hurt in fisticuffs

March 28, 2022 22:20 IST

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Manoj K., secretary of the Pindimana panchayat, near Kothamangalam, was injured in fisticuffs with general strike supporters Monday after he tried to open the panchayat office. He said a group of around 40 persons forcibly entered the office and demanded that the office be closed. When he refused, he claimed, the group attacked him and he was injured. He was initially taken to the taluk hospital, but he said, he was proceeding to his hometown Thripunithura for further treatment.

A member of the panchayat said there was initially a standoff between the strike supporters and the panchayat staff, who had come to open the office. The panchayat secretary said he had urgent works to complete and that was the reason the office had to be opened and pointed out that Pindimana had been a model panchayat in terms of the services being offered.

The Kothamangalam police said two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation was on.