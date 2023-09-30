Pinarayi Vijayan to lead zonal review meeting on Tuesday

September 30, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers will participate in a zonal review meeting of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts at Bolgatty Palace on October 3.

The meeting is meant to reach out to people with the achievements of the government. It is scheduled to begin at 9.30 a.m. and conclude around 1.40 p.m., says a release. It will be followed by a meeting attended by senior police officers from 3.30 p.m.

The review will include poverty eradication programmes, mission-mode works, State and national highway projects, welfare programmes, and new projects for each district. The Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, District Collectors, and police officers will participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.