HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pinarayi Vijayan to lead zonal review meeting on Tuesday

September 30, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers will participate in a zonal review meeting of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts at Bolgatty Palace on October 3.

The meeting is meant to reach out to people with the achievements of the government. It is scheduled to begin at 9.30 a.m. and conclude around 1.40 p.m., says a release. It will be followed by a meeting attended by senior police officers from 3.30 p.m.

The review will include poverty eradication programmes, mission-mode works, State and national highway projects, welfare programmes, and new projects for each district. The Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, District Collectors, and police officers will participate.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.