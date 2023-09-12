HamberMenu
Pinarayi Vijayan cannot absolve himself of conspiracy behind solar scam: Ramesh Chennithala

September 12, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Monday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could not absolve himself of being part of the conspiracy against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the solar scam.

Such a conspiracy will not take place without the knowledge of the LDF government and the CPI(M), which supported a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. The solar case was the CPI(M)‘s ploy to defame Chandy and topple then UDF government, he alleged.

Mr. Chennithala pointed out that more truths would be out on the conspiracy. The CPI(M) plotted the script to prevent the UDF from returning to power, he said.

