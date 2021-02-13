Pinarayi to open first route of Water Metro project

KOCHI

13 February 2021 00:40 IST

First of 23 ferries is ready to roll out from Cochin Shipyard

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Monday inaugurate the first route (Vyttila-Kakkanad) of the ₹747-crore Water Metro project, the Panamkutty bridge at Pettah and also launch the ₹1,528-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System through videoconferencing.

K Krishnankutty, Minister for Water Resources, will preside over the function that will be held at Water Metro terminal at Vyttila. German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, will be among the guests.

Official sources said that the first of the 23 Water Metro ferries is ready to roll out from Cochin Shipyard. It will begin trial runs after obtaining the statutory clearances, following which it will commence commercial operations on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route.

Advertising

Advertising

Rejuvenating canals

The IURWTS is a massive project to rejuvenate once-navigable canals in the Greater Kochi area. The Panamkutty bridge was built by KMRL parallel to the existing bridge on its western side, as part of Kochi Metro's Thripunithura extension works.