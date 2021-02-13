Pinarayi to open first route of Water Metro project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Monday inaugurate the first route (Vyttila-Kakkanad) of the ₹747-crore Water Metro project, the Panamkutty bridge at Pettah and also launch the ₹1,528-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System through videoconferencing.
K Krishnankutty, Minister for Water Resources, will preside over the function that will be held at Water Metro terminal at Vyttila. German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, will be among the guests.
Official sources said that the first of the 23 Water Metro ferries is ready to roll out from Cochin Shipyard. It will begin trial runs after obtaining the statutory clearances, following which it will commence commercial operations on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route.
Rejuvenating canals
The IURWTS is a massive project to rejuvenate once-navigable canals in the Greater Kochi area. The Panamkutty bridge was built by KMRL parallel to the existing bridge on its western side, as part of Kochi Metro's Thripunithura extension works.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath