Pinarayi to open CPI(M) district meet on Dec. 14

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the district meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Kalamassery on December 14 at 10 a.m.

The meeting is held in the run-up to the 23rd Party Congress of the CPI(M) set to take place in Kannur in April, 2022. CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan said a 46-member district committee would be elected at the end of the three-day conference in which youth and women would be better represented.

State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Central Committee members Vaikom Viswan, T.M. Thomas Isaac, M.C. Josephine, and A.K. Balan, and State secretariat members Anathalavattom Anandan, Baby John, and P. Rajeeve would take part in the meeting. There would be just 180 delegates in view of the pandemic situation.

A slew of events, including seminars, street plays, ghazal and photo exhibition are being held in connection with the meeting. While a seminar on the bluewater economy was inaugurated by Dr. Isaac, Mr. Rajeeve is slated to open a seminar on climate change at the Municipal Town Hall in Kalamassery on Saturday and C.S. Sujatha, State general secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association, will open a seminar on safety of women in contemporary India at the same venue on Sunday.

On December 16, a public meeting at Asish Convention Centre ground in Kalamassery will be addressed by Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Balakrishnan.

A road show will be held on Sunday and an exhibition of photos of major labour and peasant agitations witnessed by the country will be under way at the Municipal Town Hall on Saturday and Sunday.