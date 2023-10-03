HamberMenu
Pinarayi releases M.K. Sanoo’s complete works

October 03, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

It was a memorable day for author and literary critic M.K. Sanoo as a compilation of his complete works was released at a glittering function well attended by the citizenry of Kochi city in a show of respect towards a man who has left his marks in diverse fields, from politics and literature to academics.

Among those who were present at the function held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Monday were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

Mr. Sanoo dubbed the voluminous volume as the work of his entire life. The work was being released with the humility as a humble member of this society, he said. Mr. Sanoo expressed his gratitude to all who had showered their love on him and the Chief Minister for releasing the works.

Mr. Vijayan observed that Mr. Sanoo had an unparalleled personality. Contributions of great personalities like him should be preserved and handed over to the next generation. He hailed the collective, Samooh, for taking the initiative for bringing out the complete works. Clarity of thought and originality of ideas gave Mr. Sanoo, who is nearing 100 years, an elevated place in society, the Chief Minister said.

“Mr. Sanoo’s outlooks and life experiences that can reform society have been included in the complete works. This is a collection of great works. Mr. Sanoo is a personality who enlightened society through his life,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Sanoo refined Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings according to the times and gave it to society. He excelled as an orator, critic, editor, and social activist. The collective works running into 12 volumes is an unparalleled gift to society, Mr. Vijayan observed.

The Chief Minister handed over copies of the complete works to Kerala Library Council secretary V.K. Madhu, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission director P.S. Sreekala, and State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications director Muse Mary George.

Organising committee chairman C.N. Mohanan presided over the function. Hibi Eden, MP, T.J. Vinod, MLA, Mayor M. Anilkumar, Greater Cochin Development Authority Chairman K. Chandran Pillai, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Chairman Shaji N. Karun, and Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottaurikkal were among those who were present.

