Pinarayi reiterates collusion between Congress, BJP

It will pave the way for State’s destruction, he says

A conspiracy between Congress and BJP leaders to allow the BJP to win in a few areas will pave the way for the State’s destruction, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The BJP was able to open its account in the Assembly by winning a seat in Nemom in 2016 because the party candidate then had the support of Congress workers, he added.

There are reports that the Congress and the BJP are attempting to make a similar arrangement work in this election as well, and the matter deserves serious attention, the Chief Minister said.

The Opposition Leader’s attempt to stop distribution of food kits for Vishu and Easter and his raising the issue with the Election Commission reflect lack of humanity, he observed. “Why disrupt the celebrations of ordinary people?” he asked.

Mr. Vijayan was speaking at Thripunithura on Saturday at a convention for M. Swaraj, sitting MLA and LDF candidate.

He drew on the LDF’s achievements over the past five years, including improvement of roads, schools, and health infrastructure. Employment guarantee will be one of LDF’s focus areas, he said.