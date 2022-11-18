Pinarayi government appropriating Centrally-sponsored schemes: Prakash Javadekar

November 18, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is making efforts to appropriate Central government projects that have no financial participation of the State, said former Union Minister and BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar.

He was addressing the BJP district leadership meet here on Friday. The Union government had given 5 kg rice each to 1.55 crore people of the State under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in the last 30 months. The Pinarayi government attempted to appropriate this by distributing a few free kits.

Mr. Javadekar accused that an impression was created that free gas connections given to 38 lakh women in the State under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana were given through panchayats. Also, 36 lakh farmers in the State had been given ₹24,000 each under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Propaganda is under way that it was also an initiative of the State government, Mr. Javadekar said.

He hoped that the general sense across the country that Narendra Modi will return as Prime Minister in 2024 will find reflection in Kerala as well. BJP district president K.S. Shaiju presided.