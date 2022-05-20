Pinarayi developed compendium of derogatory words: Chennithala

SilverLine will not come to fruition, says Congress leader

KOCHI

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday that the credit for having developed a dictionary of derogatory words in Malayalam goes to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He had showered derogatory words on various persons, ranging from a Bishop to a boy who came forward to click a selfie with him. Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan had also used such words against mediapersons, Mr. Chennithala said at a media conference held at the United Democratic Front's central campaign committee office for Thrikakkara bypoll here.

He was responding to the police case registered against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for making a controversial statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Chennithala said that other CPI(M) leaders have also used derogatory words similar to that by Mr. Vijayan.

He blamed the Chief Minister for having referred to the death of P. T. Thomas as a blessing. Recalling Mr. Vijayan’s statement that the voters have an opportunity to correct the mistake of having elected Mr. Thomas from Thrikkakara in 2021, the former Opposition Leader said that the case against Mr. Sudhakaran is part of the efforts to turn the attention from the public outrage against the Chief Minister’s statement.

On the SilverLine project, Mr. Chennithala said that the CPI(M) is clear that the project would not come to fruition. The attempt is to earn commission by acquiring land and to portray those opposing it as anti-development. It is a pity that the proponents of such a mega project are struggling to pay the salary of government employees as the State has plunged into a severe financial crisis, he said.