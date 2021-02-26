Piling begins for Thripunithura metro terminal

KOCHI

26 February 2021 00:52 IST

Piling work for the Kochi metro terminal station near the Thripunithura Railway Station began on Thursday.

The work has been awarded to KEC Constructions. The metro’s Pettah-SN Junction stretch is slated for commissioning by year-end, while the Thripunithura extension is slated to take another year for completion.

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) has been demanding proper road connectivity from the town to the terminal station.

