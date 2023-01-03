ADVERTISEMENT

Pilgrim movement being regulated, Govt. tells HC

January 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), and Sabarimala Special Commissioner on Tuesday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the Special Officers at Pampa and the Sannidhanam, under the supervision of the Chief Police Coordinator, are regulating the movement of pilgrims depending upon the number of footfall to ensure that least inconvenience is caused to the pilgrims. The High Court was informed that Tuesday’s footfall as per the virtual queue booking was 89,956 and that it would be 89,971 on Wednesday.

