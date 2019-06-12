Pilferage, graft in Rly. parcel services vex stakeholders

Stakeholders leasing train wagons to despatch various items are annoyed at the frequent pilferage of parcels and alleged corruption involving Railway officials.

Such incidents are happening at a time when the Railways are focusing on enhancing the volume of freight and parcels, two of its major revenue earners.

“Firms like ours prefer rail network to road transport as rail tariff is quite low, and goods are delivered fast. Goods worth around ₹50 lakh sent by my firm in leased wagons to other States have either been stolen at different places or not delivered at the intended destinations in 2018-19 alone,” said Thomas Cheriyan, managing director of a Kochi-based logistics company.

“The worst case was that of a gadget made by students of an engineering college in Thrissur, which was to be displayed at an international exhibition in New Delhi. The Railways sent back the item to Kerala, saying that the bogey in which it was stored could not be opened when the train reached New Delhi. The students went on to file a court case, arraigning the Railways and us as respondents, seeking ₹25 lakh compensation, citing loss of career prospects. Interestingly, the Railways charged us for the return trip too, though it was their duty to ensure safe transit and unloading of the consignment in New Delhi,” he said.

Similarly, linen fabrics worth ₹5 lakh sent from here to Delhi were allegedly stolen by people who gained access into the wagon by cutting open a hole on it. The goods stored in 20 cartons were stolen.

Even worse, the compensation given for the lost parcels was just ₹50 per kg. Such theft from trains or platforms cannot happen without the knowledge of Railways and RPF personnel, Mr. Cheriyan said.

Anitha Menon, sales and administrative manager of the logistics firm, spoke of how personnel in the parcel section, headload workers, and even RPF men seek bribes from firms and individuals who wanted to send parcels in trains, though loading or unloading fee is included in the tariff. “The average tariff to send a kilogram of parcel from Kerala to New Delhi is ₹9. But we end up paying over ₹20 per kg,” she said.

Several individuals who send parcels in trains too complain about theft, mishandling of consignments on platforms and trains and demand of bribes by officials and loading workers.

Yet another person who did not want to be identified and was engaged in transporting parcels from Kerala by train, said most thefts and undelivered parcels are reported from Nizamuddin, New Delhi, and stations in northern India.

‘Register cases’

A senior official with the commercial wing of the Railways admitted that several such instances had come to his notice. “Often, the RPF and the Government Railway Police are reluctant to register theft cases. People whose cargo is stolen must insist on a case being registered.