PIL in HC seeks law against black magic, sorcery

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to take a decision on the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission for the enactment of Kerala Prevention of Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery, and Black Magic Bill.

The petition filed by Kerala Yukthi Vadi Sanghom also sought a directive to the State government to constitute a special team to conduct a proper investigation or re-investigation into missing persons’ cases reported during the last 50 years, against the backdrop of the double murders at Elanthoor.

It also pleaded for a directive to the State Police Chief to conduct searches to find out the black magic and witchcraft centres in the State and take action against them under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, and other laws.