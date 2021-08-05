Physics, chemistry papers relatively easy, say KEAM candidates

Entrance test held in strict compliance with COVID protocol at 41 centres in Ernakulam

Many candidates wore a smile on their faces after appearing for Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical (KEAM-2021), the State entrance exam for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses, amid the pandemic situation here on Thursday.

The relatively easy papers in the morning and afternoon sessions eased their tension, as hundreds appeared for the exam at 41 centres across seven taluks in Ernakulam. The aspirants were admitted into exam halls after getting their body temperature checked. They were told to wear face masks and ensure physical distancing. Only 20 candidates were permitted inside a hall. The exam halls were disinfected a day before by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The young aspirants said physics and chemistry papers were easy. Time management was key to both sessions. However, there were a few difficult questions in both papers. Separate halls were readied for those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. They turned up for the exam wearing PPE kits.

The authorities had requested the help of the police to ensure that parents did not crowd in front of exam centres. The decision to allot 41 centres was taken to ease crowding while restricting the exam centres within the city limits. Candidates were directed to bring lunch, as they were not allowed to go outside the centres during lunch break. KEAM was held amid the COVID-19 situation for the second consecutive year.