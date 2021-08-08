Physical classes in Lakshadweep schools from Monday

Regular physical classes for students of standards IX to XII at schools in Lakshadweep will begin from Monday, August 9, for the academic year 2021-22, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, Lakshadweep Administration.

It will be in accordance with the advisory, which says that the written consent of the parent is necessary. It also says that all schools have to follow a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety of students and others. Besides, school inspection teams comprising the principal, headmaster or assistant headmaster, and two senior teachers have to be constituted, says the circular issued by Rakesh Singhal Danics, Director of Education, on Saturday.

As per schedule, sessions for standards IX and XII will be held on all working days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., while those for standards X and XI will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.