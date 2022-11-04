Physical barriers proposed along bridges at Aluva as suicide cases surge

Aluva Municipality plans to approach NHAI, PWD to put up nets along Marthandavarma Bridge and foot overbridge, though it would adversely affect aesthetics

The spike in the number of suicides by throwing themselves into the river from a string of bridges in and around Aluva has left the municipal authorities and the fire and rescue department mulling over potential solutions.

Notwithstanding the fact that the larger solution calls for interventions at many levels, including emotional and psychological, the possibilities of putting up physical barriers along the bridges as deterrents are being explored.

“We are thinking about approaching National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department (PWD) about putting up nets along the Marthandavarma Bridge and foot overbridge (alongside the Aluva sand ghats), though it would adversely affect aesthetics,” said M.O. John, Aluva Municipal Chairman.

The fire and rescue services department has anchored a boat by the Aluva Palace though the licenced syrank remains in North Paravur station. Hence, the boat is sparingly used for rescue operations and largely deployed for patrolling.

“We have a detachable dinghy atop our vehicle that can be launched for rescue operations. But the scuba team will have to come from the Gandhi Nagar station where they are based. To overcome this, we are now imparting training to fire fighters in our station,” said Jose James, station officer, Aluva fire station.

The fire and rescue services department has also written to Aluva MLA about the need for setting up physical barriers along bridges akin to the ones in railway overbridges.

According to Uliyannoor-Kunjunnikkara scuba team, an initiative of 13 local residents, 40-odd dead bodies have been fished out this year with nine deaths being reported last month alone. “We work in tandem with police and fire force and have a dedicated vessel for rescue operations. We have circulated our contact numbers along the area,” said Niyas Kapoori, coordinator.

Jayaprakash, a local resident, called for increased presence of police along the bridges lamenting how a police aid post in the locality has now ceased to operate.

The Aluva police, however, said that there are five bridges within its limits and deploying cops along them all the time isn’t practical.

Saji Valasseril, who has been teaching swimming to people from all age groups in Periyar river, said that increased awareness about the need to learn swimming remains vital. “There have been instances in which parents have suicided after throwing their children into the river. Those children would have been saved had they knew how to swim,” he said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.