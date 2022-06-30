Photos from earthquake-hit Japanese region at Lalithakala Akademi

Exhibition to be held from July 2 to July 16

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi will organise ‘Tohoku-Through the Eyes of Japanese Photographers’, a photography exhibition mapping the culture, climate, and life in Tohoku region, which was devastated following the massive earthquake that hit Japan in 2011, here from July 2 to 16.

The exhibition is being organised in association with The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, and Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru. The touring exhibition is being held on the occasion of 70 years of association between India and The Japan Foundation. The exhibition will showcase works of nine Japanese photographers and a photographers’ group, according to a communication.