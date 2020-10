Kochi

27 October 2020 21:36 IST

The body of former photojournalist P.A. Bhoopathi, who died on Monday, was cremated at his native place at Vazhakulam near Aluva.

He was 51. He had worked as a news photographer with Veekshanam and Thatsamayam dailies. The body was kept at the Ernakulam Town Hall in the morning for a few hours before being taken to Vazhakulam.

