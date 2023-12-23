Photography firm told to pay compensation to couple for not providing assured services

December 23, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked a firm engaged in wedding photography to remit ₹1.18 lakh as compensation for its failure to provide the promised services to a couple.

The panel acted on a complaint lodged by the Ernakulam-based couple, alleging that the firm located on M.G. Road in Kochi failed to provide photos and video of the wedding, which took place in April 2017. The couple had paid an advance of ₹1,000 and the remaining amount later.

The commission comprising President D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. said in their order dated December 21, 2023 that there were significant service deficiencies and unfair trade practices on the part of the firm and its manager. The complainants had endured considerable inconvenience, mental distress, hardship, and financial loss due to the negligence, it said.

The firm has been told to refund ₹58,000, which was paid for the photography services offered. It has to pay ₹50,000 as compensation for the financial loss and mental suffering caused to the couple. An additional ₹10,000 has to be paid towards the cost of legal proceedings. Though the firm had received notice from the commission, it did not submit any reply.