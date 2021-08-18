Photographer found hanging in studio

KOCHI

A photographer was found hanging at his studio in Ezhikkara near North Paravur in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vijin kumar, 37, of Ezhikkara. The North Paravur police said that the death was prima facie a case of suicide.

According to the police, he had stayed back in the studio reportedly to do some pending work. Although a relative had gone to the studio late in the night he returned on seeing the light under the impression that he was working. Later, he was found dead around 3 a.m.

He was reportedly facing financial difficulties and that is suspected to have led him to the extreme step. The exact cause of death, however, can be confirmed only after the autopsy, said the police.

Suicide prevention helpline: 04842540530