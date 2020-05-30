Philippine naval ships depart after eventful stay

KOCHI

30 May 2020 18:52 IST

Two ships of the Philippine Navy BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Davao Del Sur, which were in Kochi for an extended duration, departed three days ago.

The ships visited Kochi on May 6 for repatriation of stranded Philippine nationals from India and collection of stores including face masks. But on May8, during the return passage, BRP Ramo Alcaraz had an incident of fire on board. A sailor who was injured was soon evacuated using a helicopter to the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani.

BRP Ramon Alcaraz re-entered Kochi on that day for repairs. Technical teams from the Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi) in close coordination with the Philippine crew undertook repairs and rendered the ship sea worthy within 10 days, said a defence press release.

