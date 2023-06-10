HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Phase II of Operation Vahini to desilt rivers in Ernakulam to be over in 20 days

June 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of Operation Vahini to desilt 38 waterbodies in Ernakulam district, including the Muttar river, Manjali Thodu, Edappally Thodu and Kaippettipuzha Thodu, will be completed in 20 days, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.  

The minister on Saturday took stock of the desilting work which got under way in the Muttar river. Operation Vahini was launched last year to ensure the water carrying capacity of rivers and their smooth flow. It was carried out on a budget of ₹30 crore last year. A sum of ₹4.46 crore has been allotted from the disaster management fund for the activity this year.   

The project steered by the district administration is being implemented by the Irrigation department.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.