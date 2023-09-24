Phase-II expansion of Seaport-Airport road to be completed in a time-bound manner

September 24, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

A review meeting led by Anwar Sadath, MLA, and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh decided to complete the phase-II expansion of Seaport-Airport Road in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was held to review measures taken for acquisition of land for the expansion of the road and for the Purayar railway overbridge.

It was decided to classify and demarcate land being acquired for Seaport-Airport Road and submit a valuation report to the District Collector. A meeting of people’s representatives and officials will be convened in Keezhmadu village on September 28 in connection with demarcating the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acquisition of land for the construction of the Purayar railway overbridge was discussed at the meeting. Measures to speed up award of compensation for the land being acquired were also discussed at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.