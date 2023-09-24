HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Phase-II expansion of Seaport-Airport road to be completed in a time-bound manner

September 24, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting led by Anwar Sadath, MLA, and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh decided to complete the phase-II expansion of Seaport-Airport Road in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was held to review measures taken for acquisition of land for the expansion of the road and for the Purayar railway overbridge.

It was decided to classify and demarcate land being acquired for Seaport-Airport Road and submit a valuation report to the District Collector. A meeting of people’s representatives and officials will be convened in Keezhmadu village on September 28 in connection with demarcating the land.

Acquisition of land for the construction of the Purayar railway overbridge was discussed at the meeting. Measures to speed up award of compensation for the land being acquired were also discussed at the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.