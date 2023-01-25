ADVERTISEMENT

Phase-I of GCDA project demarcating places of historical significance complete

January 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Places, buildings, roads, streets and objects of historic and heritage significance in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry being demarcated using geo-tagging

The Hindu Bureau

The first phase of the project for demarcation of historic and heritage monuments of Kochi has been completed, said Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman K. Chandran Pillai.

Under the project, places, buildings, roads, streets and objects of historic and heritage significance in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are being demarcated using geo-tagging with the aid of the Geographical Information System (GIS).

So far, over 150 places of significance in terms of history and heritage in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry have been demarcated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The second part of the project, which involves detailed inscriptions on the historical significance of the demarcated places done through geo-tagging, is already under way, a release issued here said. Details, including location, images, and description of historical significance are among the aspects included.

Once the project is complete, the details will be made accessible to the public.

Since Fort Kochi and Mattancherry became the fulcrum of the port city of Kochi after the deluge of 1341 in the Periyar, it has attracted Arabs, Chinese, Jews, Portuguese, the Dutch, and the British who brought along their respective cultures across various centuries. This was in addition to individuals and communities from across the country who settled down in the city. Places, buildings, roads, and objects reflecting various cultures are being demarcated as part of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US