Phase-I of GCDA project demarcating places of historical significance complete

January 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The first phase of the project for demarcation of historic and heritage monuments of Kochi has been completed, said Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman K. Chandran Pillai.

Under the project, places, buildings, roads, streets and objects of historic and heritage significance in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are being demarcated using geo-tagging with the aid of the Geographical Information System (GIS).

So far, over 150 places of significance in terms of history and heritage in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry have been demarcated.

The second part of the project, which involves detailed inscriptions on the historical significance of the demarcated places done through geo-tagging, is already under way, a release issued here said. Details, including location, images, and description of historical significance are among the aspects included.

Once the project is complete, the details will be made accessible to the public.

Since Fort Kochi and Mattancherry became the fulcrum of the port city of Kochi after the deluge of 1341 in the Periyar, it has attracted Arabs, Chinese, Jews, Portuguese, the Dutch, and the British who brought along their respective cultures across various centuries. This was in addition to individuals and communities from across the country who settled down in the city. Places, buildings, roads, and objects reflecting various cultures are being demarcated as part of the project.