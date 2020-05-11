Kochi

Phase 2 of Operation Breakthrough begins

Clearing the path: A stormwater drain near the KSRTC bus stand in Kochi being cleaned on Monday as part of Operation Breakthrough.

Clearing the path: A stormwater drain near the KSRTC bus stand in Kochi being cleaned on Monday as part of Operation Breakthrough.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

Work worth around ₹10 cr. to be taken up

The second phase of Operation Breakthrough to fix the city’s persistent waterlogging issues has begun with work worth around ₹10 crore being taken up.

However, work under Phase One of the project still remains pending. Of the 35 projects taken up under Phase One, 33 were 90% complete and would be finished this week, said S. Shajahan, Deputy Collector and nodal officer of the project. The two remaining projects, which had encountered technical issues, would be finished by the end of the month.

Phase Two of the project will involve ensuring the smooth flow of water in the Koyithara canal, the Chilavannoor lake, the Karanakodamthodu, the Changadampokkuthodu, the Adimurithodu and the mouth of the Thevara-Perandoor canal.

