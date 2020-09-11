PG programme aspirants plead for extension of allotments

Final undergraduate examinations delayed in universities outside Kerala

Several aspirants enrolled in universities and colleges outside Kerala getting ready for their delayed final semester undergraduate exams fear that they may lose an opportunity to apply for the postgraduate programmes offered by universities and affiliated autonomous colleges in the State.

The final semester undergraduate exams, which got delayed owing to the pandemic crisis, are scheduled to be held from the third week of September in some of the universities outside the State while a few others are planning to hold it in October.

The aspirants said that the admissions to postgraduate programmes in universities and autonomous colleges in the State would be complete by the time their results are published.

“Our final semester exams are scheduled between September 21 and 30. The results are expected to be uploaded before October 23. Some of the universities in Kerala have already started the admission process for its postgraduate programmes,” said a student enrolled in a college affiliated under the University of Madras.

A worried parent expressed the hope that the universities and autonomous colleges in the State would extend the deadline for admission.

“The admission this time is based on the marks scored in the qualification exam as the institutions had decided not to hold the entrance test in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“The students in outside varsities, whose exams are delayed, will miss a chance to pursue their higher education for no fault of theirs,” he said.

Schedule not announced

A senior official of Mahatma Gandhi University said that they had not yet announced the admission schedule for admissions to the postgraduate programmes. “The results of the candidates under the private registration mode have not been published.

“The aspirants in outside the State, whose final semester exams were delayed, could avail the supplementary registration held after the first three allotments,” he said.

The Principal of an autonomous college in Ernakulam said that the instuttion usually looked at whether the universities in the State had published the results before announcing the schedule for admission to the postgraduate programmes. “We hope to finish the allotment process by the end of this month and plan to start the online classes by October first week,” he said.