PFI State general secretary arraigned as accused in 342 cases in connection with last month’s violent hartal, State tells HC

The arrested and remanded State general secretary of the outlawed Popular Front of India, A. Abdul Sathar, has been arraigned as an accused in all the 342 cases registered in connection with the violent incidents during a hartal held on September 23, according to an affidavit filed by the State government before the Kerala High Court.

The State government quantified the loss due to damage to public property at ₹16,13,020, according to the submission.

The affidavit was filed in response to a suo motu contempt of court case initiated against the organisers of the PFI for calling a flash hartal last month to protest against raids on its offices and the arrest of its leaders by Central agencies.

As per the affidavit, the State government had directed the State Police Chief to take up the matter of identifying and assessing assets and property of PFI and Sathar with the Inspector General, Registration department and furnish an action taken report before the government. Besides, the Revenue department had been directed to initiate the recovery proceedings against them on receipt of the assessment of properties in the name of Sathar and PFI.

Those accused persons who got bail were released only after they remitted the qualified amount toward the loss caused to the public and private properties. Extensive raid and search operations were on to nab those in the hiding. They were on the run after the PFI was banned by the Centre. Abdul Sather arrested by the NIA still was still in judicial custody, theaffidavit added.