PFI office-bearer in NIA custody for five days

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 03, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Abdul Sathar, State general secretary of the proscribed Popular Front of India, was released to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday for five days.

Anil K. Bhaskar, Special Judge of the NIA Court, released the accused to the custody of the investigation agency, which had sought his custody for seven days for obtaining information on the funding and other support received by the organisation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused, who had been arrested from Karunagapally, near Kollam, by the State police, was later handed over to the agency. The court has instructed the agency to produce him back to the court on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app