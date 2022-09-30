PFI links: building in Palluruthy notified under UAPA

The Hindu Bureau
September 30, 2022 20:54 IST

KOCHI

The Palluruthy police on Friday notified a building at Thangal Nagar in Palluruthy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a part of it was found to have hosted an office of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and a few meetings.

An open space fenced with wires on the roof of the multi-storey building had reportedly served as the office and hosted the meetings. The police affixed the requisite notice announcing the notification on the building.

