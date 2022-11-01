C.A. Rauf, the State general secretary of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was remanded in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till November 4. The investigation agency had presented the accused at the Special Court of the NIA on Monday. The NIA had taken Mr. Rauf into custody on October 27.
PFI leader remanded in custody
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.