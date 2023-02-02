PFI hartal: HC orders release of properties erroneously attached

February 02, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Kochi

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to forthwith ensure that the erroneously attached properties of persons who have no connection with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) are released.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. passed the order in a suo motu contempt of court case initiated against A. Abdul Sathar, the State secretary of the outlawed PFI, and other office-bearers for holding a flash hartal in September 2022. The State government earlier informed the court that since all the procedures for attachment of properties were initiated within a limited time period, some mistakes had crept in due to similarities in the names, addresses, survey numbers, etc. of the properties identified.

It had resulted in erroneous attachment of properties of some persons who were not associated with the organisation. When it came to the notice of the State government, direction was given to the Land Revenue Commissioner and the State Police Chief to stop further proceedings in respect of these properties.

Claims Commissioner

The court made it clear that the Claims Commissioner appointed by the court, to adjudicate on the claims of the persons who have suffered damage to their properties during the flash hartal, shall have all the powers of a civil court to summon any person/document as also any witness for the purposes of the inquiry. The court also allowed the commissioner to function from the temporary premise he has chosen till such time as the space allotted at the Revenue Tower Building in Kochi was furnished and made available to him.