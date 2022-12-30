PFI activist remanded in judicial custody till Jan. 13

December 30, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

A.I. Mubarak, a Kochi-based lawyer and an alleged activist of the banned Popular Front of India, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on Friday, was remanded in judicial custody till January 13.

A native of Edavanakkad in Ernakulam, Mr. Mubarak was taken into custody following the Statewide searches conducted by the investigation agency on Thursday. The agency has arraigned him as the 16th accused in the case.

According to the NIA, Mr. Mubarak was an active cadre of the PFI, who had associated himself with various unlawful activities of the organisation. He was involved in imparting physical training to the cadres of PFI for committing terrorist activities, the agency said.

Arms seized

The arrest was made subsequent to the searches conducted at 56 locations in Kerala including the residence of Mr. Mubarak, whom the NIA termed a martial arts and hit-squad trainer. An assortment of arms, including an axe, swords and sickles, concealed in a badminton racket bag, was recovered from his house during the searches. Investigations have confirmed that the PFI was raising, training, and maintaining hit-squads to target leaders and members of other communities, according to the NIA.

A detailed investigation was required to dig out the incriminating role played by the accused and other suspects in various criminal cases, the NIA informed the court.

The NIA had earlier alleged that the PFI activists in Kerala had conspired to indulge in unlawful activities, by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups with the intention of disrupting public tranquillity and causing disaffection against India. It encouraged vulnerable youths to join terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Al-Qaida and also conspired to establish Islamic rule in India, it was alleged.

The NIA had invoked various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the leaders of the organisation who were arrested earlier.