PF pension disbursed on retirement day

01 December 2021 22:53 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Office, Kochi, disbursed pension payment order to a BPCL-Kochi Refinery employee on the day of retirement as per the Prayaas scheme, a programme to release pensions on the day of superannuation to members under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995.

Samom Dinachandra Singh, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, handed over the pension payment order to C.P. Jayaraman, who retired from BPCL.

