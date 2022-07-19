PF pension adalat and grievance redressal camp in Kochi

The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Kochi, will hold an online pension adalat and grievance redressal camp (‘PF Near You’) at 3 p.m. on August 10. Those desirous of taking part should share their UAN, PF account number/PPO number, mobile number, Aadhaar number, email ID and details of the grievance at pro.pfkochi@gmail.com before July 30. The subject line should clearly mention ‘PF Adalat’ or ‘PF Near You’, said a communication here.