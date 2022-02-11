Pettah-SN Junction metro trial run from February 13

KOCHI

Tracks to be monitored for a month

The trial run of trains on the Kochi metro’s phase-1-A – the 1.80-km Pettah-SN Junction corridor – is expected to begin from February 13, the tentative date fixed by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The trial run will see the tracks being monitored for about a month, to be followed by trials being extended to the signalling system and other components. The short viaduct is the first to be executed by KMRL, since the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was tasked with the execution of the 25-km Aluva-Pettah Phase-I corridor.

The commercial operation up to SN Junction is slated before June. Almost the entire civil work is over, while the architectural finishing work is in progress for Vadakkekotta and SN Junction stations. Electrical and mechanical work and signalling and telecommunication procedures are under way, metro sources said.

