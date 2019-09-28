Petta extension by Feb. next, says new metro MD

Alkesh Kumar Sharma assumed office as managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited on Friday.

He was the chief executive officer and managing director of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited from October 2015 to September 2019.

“I am excited to take charge as the MD of KMRL. The metro is making fast progress in different aspects. We want to make it the main transport lifeline of Kochi,” he said. “We hope to open the next stretch of Phase 1 from Thykoodam to Petta by February 2020. Construction works will be expedited to meet the deadline,” he said.

Aimed at making Kochi metro more eco-friendly, with a focus on sustainability, the coveted Water Metro Project would be expedited, he said.

Regarding the much-awaited second phase of the metro he said, “I know the whole of Kochi is waiting for the Kakkanad extension. Steps will be taken to follow up this Phase Two extension, for which Central government nod is expected”. Mr. Sharma replaces A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish.

After assuming charge, Mr. Sharma held discussions with the directors of KMRL and other senior officials. He has also assumed the charge of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

Mr. Sharma’s earlier stints in Kerala include as the managing director of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, Director of Kerala Tourism, and Secretary, Industries and Investment Promotion.