Petroleum transporters withdraw strike

Fuel supply resumes after talks with authorities

The Petroleum Products Transporters' Welfare Association has withdrawn an indefinite strike launched on Monday after discussions with the district authorities here on Tuesday. Oil industry sources said supply of fuel resumed about 11 a. m. on Tuesday after talks between transporters and the district authorities.

Around 650 oil tankers under the association joined the strike on Monday in protest against what the transporters said was a decision by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to put the responsibility of paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the transporters.

Though there was a round of discussions on Monday, the issues were not reconciled. The oil companies had said there was no cause for alarm as the stock position was strong. Company sources also said the firms had entered into a contract with the transporters about movement of fuel and that payment of taxes was their responsibility.

Leaders of the transporters' association had said the movement of petroleum products and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) would be hit due to the strike.

The transporters had said the oil companies were paying 5% of the service tax and that the GST department had asked the transporters to pay the remaining 13%. It is learnt that the demand for further GST payment has now been kept in abeyance.