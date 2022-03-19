Petroleum transporters to halt services from Monday

In protest against move to shift liability of GST payment on transporters

The Petroleum Products Transporters Welfare Association will stop its services from March 21 in protest against the alleged decision by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to shift the liability of payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on transporters.

Association representatives said here on Saturday that the movement of petroleum products and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from BPCL and HPCL will be hit from Monday.

A. M. David, convener of the association, said the companies have to pay the service tax and GST as per the agreement with the transporters. However, it is running the business by paying only 5% of the 18% GST component, he alleged.

K. V. Paul, president, said transporters have started receiving notices asking them to pay the GST. “The companies are asking us to go to the court against the order to remit the GST. We will not be able to seek legal measures as it can be initiated only after paying up 10% of the amount mentioned in the notices issued by the GST department,” he said.

The association representatives said about 600 lorries are engaged in the movement of petroleum products from BPCL and HPCL companies daily.