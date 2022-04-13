Petrochemicals park evokes good response

Kinfra makes allotments for 23 units, infrastructure works begin

The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) made allotments for 23 units at the proposed petrochemicals park even as the work to develop infrastructure for the park, at a cost of over ₹200 crore, was inaugurated here on Wednesday by Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve.

The State government has acquired 481 acres from the public sector Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) for the park at Ambalamugal. The thrust of the project is downstream products such as propyl alcohol, polyisobutylene and methyl ketone.

The avenues for investment include automobile industry, building construction, plastic, pharma, textiles industries and consumer durables, Kinfra sources said. It is expected that there will be space for setting up around 80 units at the Ambalamugal site.

The park would attract around ₹12,000 crore of investments and generate 11,000 direct employment, said Mr. Rajeeve. The park is one of Kinfra's largest projects, both in terms of the space availability and investments.

The total project cost is ₹1,200 crore, including land cost. The infrastructure development will be funded through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The project had received environmental clearance from the Forest, Climate Change and Environment department, Kinfra sources said.

The first phase of the work on basic infrastructure includes facilities for uninterrupted electricity and water supplies, internal roads, and firefighting facilities, which will cost around ₹150 crore. The foundation for the petrochemicals project was laid in February 2021.

Kinfra sources said the BPCL was the anchor investor in the park and an agreement had been signed by the State agency with the public sector oil company to ensure supply of feedstock for the units coming up at the park.